Enyimba beat El Merreikh but Crash out of Champions League

Victor Mbaoma scored a brace in the 2-1 victory over El Merreikh, but Enyimba crashed out of the CAF Champions League 4-2 on aggregate.

Saif Terry scored early to extend El Merreikh’s aggregate lead against the two-time winners.

The Forward scored a hat-trick in the first-leg 3-0 win in Omdurman, leaving the Nigerian side with a steep task of reaching the group stage of the competition.

It proved to be mission impossible for Fatai Osho’s men as they fell behind inside the opening five minutes of the encounter.

But Mbaoma drew the hosts level 9 minutes later to bring the aggregate to 4-1.

In the second half, the Elephants of Aba needed to score four unreplied goals to secure their place in the competition, but could only breach the El Merreikh defence once again.

Mbaoma converted from the spot after Kadiri Samad was tripped in the box. The goal halved the aggregate deficit but the team failed to produce any more goals.

FT | A win today but not enough to see us through to the group stage | 2-1 |#EFCMER — Enyimba FC (@EnyimbaFC) January 6, 2021

Enyimba will now drop to the playoff round of the CAF Confederation Cup.