Enyimba Battle Ready for Kwara United – Osho

Enyimba FC manager Fatai Osho has set his sights on picking maximum points against visiting Kwara United in today’s rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League match.

Osho guided the People’s Elephants to their fourth consecutive victories in the league following the 4-1 thrashing of neighbours Abia Warriors on Monday.

The former Remo Stars gaffer has turned around the fortunes of the reigning NPFL champions and has reignited their hopes of landing a silverware this season.

Speaking ahead his team’s tie against the Harmony Boys, Osho insists his boys are not carried away by the winning streak but are aware of the threats that can be posed by the Ilorin-based team.

“Going to the Kwara game, we are quite aware it is going to be a bit difficult because they dropped points at home on Sunday,” Osho told www.npfl.ng.

“In this league, once you drop points at home, you have to go on the road to recoup such points. Kwara United will be coming with that mindset to Aba.

“On our part, we don’t have to get carried away. We enjoyed the victory over Abia Warriors on Monday alone and by Tuesday morning we have completely forgotten about Warriors and focused on Kwara United because they are coming all out and they will want to change their story by trying to get a point in Aba,” said Osho

Enyimba are currently placed 9th with 27 points and a victory today will see them climb up to 5th position in the league standings.