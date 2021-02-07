Enyimba 2-1 Plateau United: Tosin Omoyele’s Brace Boosts Title Push

Tosin Omoyele scored a first half brace; including a fantastic team goal, to help Enyimba secure a 2-1 win over Plateau United at the Enyimba Stadium on Saturday.

Last season, in the reverse fixture, Plateau United trounced Enyimba 4-0 on their way to winning the League title, something Omoyele hopes his goals will inspire.

The former Plateau United Striker joined the People’s Elephant last September on a free transfer and is the team’s top scorer (3) in the league.

He celebrated his feat Yesterday with a social media post:

A brace today and maximum points against Plateau United will further boost our chances of winning the NPFL as we continue our quest to glory in the league.

Thanks everyone for the support so far.

The win put Fatai Osho’s side six points clear at the top of the table, but with a game more than their rivals.