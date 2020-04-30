Enyeama Gives Verdict on Super Eagles Successors

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has called the on the nation to support the National team’s goalkeepers.

Enyeama, while speaking to footballlive, posited that Daniel Akpeyi, Maduka Okoye, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Francis Uzoho can only get better with constructive criticisms and not constant negativity which could affect their morale.

“Comparing them to me won’t help them,” said the former Super Eagles Goalkeeper.

“They have great goalkeeper trainers. Alloy Agu trained me and he is there for them.”

Enyeama also praised his former Enyimba FC teammate Dele Aiyenugba, the pair made history with the club by winning back to back CAF Champions League titles.

The former Nigeria number one, who is the only African goalkeeper to score in the CAF CL and UEFA CL, admitted his AFCON medal was his most cherished before admonishing Nigerians to be proud of their products.

“Ighalo and Emenike have won the AFCON golden boot this past decade, I went 10 games without conceding in France, made 12 saves in a World Cup game. Let’s be proud of ourselves and use it as a motivation for others.” He concluded