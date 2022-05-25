ENPPI SC Hitman Okoye Ebuka struggles to find scoring form

Nigerian forward John Okoye Ebuka was in action, Tuesday, for ENPPI SC in the Egypt Premier League match against Ghazl El Mahallah, but was shut out.
All season the Nigerian has been a stand out performer for the Petroleum Club, and his 9 goals so far is a team high.
But last night, he was again denied by the Opposition defence as he was against Al Ahly.
ENPPI SC came from behind twice to earn a point against Ghazl El Mahallah.
Mostafa Shalaby’s penalty in the 20th minute and Salah Rico’s (63′) goal cancelled out Abdel Yehia’s opener in the 10th minute and Moaz El Henawy’s penalty (34′) respectively.
The point leaves the team in the top half of the table, in 9th position after 20 rounds of matches.