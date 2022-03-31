English Premier League block Victor Moses’ return to England over Russsia, Ukraine Crisis

Victor Moses in action for Spartak Moscow. Photo credit | Twitter (VictorMoses)

Burnley’s attempt to sign Victor Moses was blocked by the Premier League on the grounds of sporting integrity according to reports in England.

Moses, Spartak Moscow and Burnley were all open to the former Nigeria international returning to England in the wake of sanctions against Russian following the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February resulted in both the domestic leagues being suspended.

As a result, FIFA and UEFA made the joint decision to allow players from teams in Ukraine and Russia to join other European teams on short-term deals until the end of the season – even though the transfer window is shut.
Victor Moses, who represented England at youth level before opting to play for Nigeria, had previously played for Crystal Palace, Wigan, Chelsea, Liverpool, Stoke City and West Ham.

