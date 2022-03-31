English Premier League block Victor Moses’ return to England over Russsia, Ukraine Crisis

Burnley’s attempt to sign Victor Moses was blocked by the Premier League on the grounds of sporting integrity according to reports in England.
Moses, Spartak Moscow and Burnley were all open to the former Nigeria international returning to England in the wake of sanctions against Russian following the conflict in Ukraine.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February resulted in both the domestic leagues being suspended.
Sky Sports understands that the Premier League are blocking Burnley’s bid to rescue Victor Moses from Russia distress as the player is seeking a transfer away from Russian side Spartak Moscow. pic.twitter.com/dyyNnDzT1F
