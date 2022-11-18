England star Bukayo Saka funds Surgeries in Kano

By
Joseph Obisesan
-
0
146
Bukayo Saka shakes hands with Jurgen Klopp after the final whistle of the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal and England star, Bukayo Saka has generously funded over 120 crucial medical operations for Children in Nigeria, the country of his descent.

The 21 year-old Arsenal wing man revealed that he still feels so much connected to the country and feels blessed to be in a position to help those in need.

Saka funded operations for brain surgeries and inguinal hernias in Kano state, the Northern region of the Country.

‘I feel blessed to be in a position where I can contribute to making the children’s lives easier and better through these surgeries,’ He said.

