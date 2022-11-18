England star Bukayo Saka funds Surgeries in Kano

Arsenal and England star, Bukayo Saka has generously funded over 120 crucial medical operations for Children in Nigeria, the country of his descent.
The 21 year-old Arsenal wing man revealed that he still feels so much connected to the country and feels blessed to be in a position to help those in need.
Saka funded operations for brain surgeries and inguinal hernias in Kano state, the Northern region of the Country.
Bukayo Saka using his platform and influence to help other children. Couldn’t love him any more if I tried pic.twitter.com/3U5Qi3IN9i
