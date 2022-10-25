England and Arsenal prospect gives Nigeria, Super Eagles green light

Striker Folarin Balogun is open to playing for Nigeria despite representing England at four different Youth levels.
Balogun, who is also eligible to play for the United States whom he represented at U18 level, revealed that he is open to joining the Super Eagles if they come calling.
The 21-year-old, Reims striker have been in outstanding form in Ligue 1 and have found the back of the net 7 times in 12 appearances contributing 1 assist.
In an interview with BBC sports Africa the Striker claimed that he has not been approached by anybody from the NFF, but revealed that Nigeria is dear to him and he’d listen if anybody comes knocking.
“I haven’t heard anything from Nigeria, but I’m open to anything because Nigeria is very close to my heart,” Balogun said.
“My family’s from there. I always have love for Nigeria.
“That’s a conversation that I need to have with people around me, my agent and obviously my family.
“But if I was asked about the opportunity to play for Nigeria, then I can have that conversation. But first I need to be asked.
Folarin has been on Arsenal’s books since 2012 and is enjoying life in France.