EndSARS: Simy, Osimhen and Oshoala Catch the World’s Attention with Police Brutality Protests

Over the weekend Two Nigerians shone like a million stars, registering goals in the Serie A and also used the occasions to draw the world’s attention to bigger issues back home.

SSC Napoli’s summer signing Victor Osimhen notched his first goal in a competitive game for the Partenopei as they brushed aside Atalanta in an unexpected fashion.

Osimhen found the back of the net just before the interval in an eventual 4-1 victory for Gennaro Gattuso’s men at the San Paolo Stadium on Saturday.

The 21 year-old, who cost Napoli €70million, then created an iconic moment as he celebrated holding up a t-shirt with the words #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITYINNIGERIA inscribed on it.

After scoring his first goal for Napoli, Victor Osimhen holds up a shirt saying “End Police Brutality” ✊ In his home country of Nigeria, #EndSARS is a movement calling for banning of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, a controversial division known for police oppression pic.twitter.com/LBxnncVVib — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) October 17, 2020

Just over five hours after Osimhen’s goal, another revolutionary message was captured in an Italian football league game, when Simy Nwankwo converted a penalty to put Crotone ahead against Serie A defending champions Juventus.

Last season’s top scorer in the Serie B, Nwankwo opened his goal account this season in the 4-1 defeat to Sassuolo.

But, this time his strike earned the newly promoted side a point at home against a start-studded Juventus side.

The “Brilla” Center Forward, after converting his Pk, ran to the sideline where he grabbed a shirt with the “End Police Brutality in Nigeria” written on it.

His gesture was given brief in an Italian publication that also praised the 28 year-old’s sterling performance on the night.

The Message by both players was similar and resonated back home where Youths, for several days, have protested calling out the Nigerian government over a rogue Police unit, SARS.

Several other sports Figures from the most populous African Nation had continued to lend their voices to the agitation.

Similarly, Super Falcons and Barcelona Striker Asisat Oshoala, who has been a vocal figure since the #EndSARS protest began in her native Lagos State, continued to draw attention to the movement.

She netted her first goal of the season as FC Barcelona Femeni trounced Sporting Club Huelva 6-0 in the Primera División Femenina.

Oshoala tweeted: you already know the vibe #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria #3pts

Among other Super Falcons players who have shared similar messages of solidarity include Desire Oparanozie, Francisca Ordega and Ngozi Okobi.

Is it that the president of our beloved country Nigeria is not seeing all this protest?#PeacefulProtest#wewantabetternigeria#ENDBADGOVERNANCE #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria — ngozi okobi (@NgoziOkobi) October 16, 2020