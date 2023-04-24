Chelsea’s Lukaku nets Brace in Inter Milan’s Victory against Stubborn Empoli

EMPOLI, ITALY - APRIL 23: Romelu Lukaku of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Serie A match between Empoli FC and FC Internazionale at Stadio Carlo Castellani on April 23, 2023 in Empoli, Italy. (Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Empoli were on the verge of claiming another prominent scalp in the Serie A at weekend, but like an unskilled hunter, they panicked and not only did they allow the prize flee unscathed, they ended up gorged by it.

Gory graphic but it captures, precisely, how Inter Milan ripped apart the stubborn host, who had endured long minutes of – a truly bland – assault in the Serie A match held before a small but vocal Carlo Castellani Stadium, on Sunday.

 

 

Romelu Lukaku, undecided how he wants to see out the rest of his £350k-per week Chelsea contract, would in the meantime enjoy the proclivities of a drama-less campaign with Inter.

He fired the first Salvo; his power, poacher’s instinct and confidence all wrapped up in one, with his head low smashed one past a few bodies of Empoli defenders to break the deadlock.

Take nothing away from Empoli, they’d tried as best as they could to shield their goal; defended well on the flanks – Tyronne Ebuehi was impressive in that department.

 

Ebuehi was solid, but Empoli lost to Inter Milan. Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku scored a brace.
Robin Gosens (R) fights for the ball with Tyronne Ebueh. (Photo by TIZIANA FABI/AFP via Getty Images)

Empoli reduced Inter’s attack to snatching at half chances and speculative attempts all through the afternoon until the 48th minute.

Paolo Zanetti had either allowed himself be carried away – after all they won the first leg – with the yeoman job his defensive units put on display or he underestimated the opponent’s desire for victory.

Zanetti switched strategy, opted for a more abrasive attack and he threw bodies; it was Inter Milan’s time to defend.

Yet, for a while it worked, but the visitors handled it like the 2021 Champs would.

Seventy-six and Eighty-eight minutes Two more goals went in and both were quite similar. Soak the pressure, break the opponent’s play deep in the defensive third, and quickly transition into a menacing counter attack.

Lukaku (76′) yet again and Lautaro Martinez (88′) – the latter breathing down Victor Osimhen’s neck in the Capocannoniere race – completed the rout.

Inter Milan halted their winless run on the fifth attempt and close the gap with third placed Juventus to just 5points.

Quick digression, the most successful (Juventus) and third most successful (Inter) teams in the competition will clash this Wednesday in a decisive semi-final Coppa Italia second leg match.

As for Empoli, they travel to Sassuolo in the Serie A, this Saturday, and hope to halt their three-game (D1 L2) winless run.

