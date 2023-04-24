Chelsea’s Lukaku nets Brace in Inter Milan’s Victory against Stubborn Empoli

Empoli were on the verge of claiming another prominent scalp in the Serie A at weekend, but like an unskilled hunter, they panicked and not only did they allow the prize flee unscathed, they ended up gorged by it.
Gory graphic but it captures, precisely, how Inter Milan ripped apart the stubborn host, who had endured long minutes of – a truly bland – assault in the Serie A match held before a small but vocal Carlo Castellani Stadium, on Sunday.
Romelu Lukaku, undecided how he wants to see out the rest of his £350k-per week Chelsea contract, would in the meantime enjoy the proclivities of a drama-less campaign with Inter.
He fired the first Salvo; his power, poacher’s instinct and confidence all wrapped up in one, with his head low smashed one past a few bodies of Empoli defenders to break the deadlock.
Take nothing away from Empoli, they’d tried as best as they could to shield their goal; defended well on the flanks – Tyronne Ebuehi was impressive in that department.