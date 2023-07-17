Emmanuel Dennis To Leeds United

Nottingham Forest are prepared to let Super Eagles attacker, Emmanuel Dennis depart from the club during the summer transfer window.
Leeds United have reportedly shown interest in Dennis, and Forest is open to his departure.
The 25-year-old did not particularly impress last season after his move from Watford FC, where he notched 10 goals in the Premier League, and commanding £20 million from Nottingham Forest.
With the club’s bloated squad, the Reds seem to be happy to let go of a number of players to free up space, and the Nigerian attacker seem to be one of them.
Leeds United’s potential interest in Emmanuel Dennis is driven not only by his talent, but, also by the fact that the club is expected to lose several players after their relegation from the Premier League.