Emmanuel Dennis on the Brink of Forest Exit

Emmanuel Dennis may be on his way out of Nottingham Forest just barely six months after Forest paid a whooping 14 million Euros to secure his services from Watford.
It has been a tricky season for the Tricky Trees as they battle to survive relegation in their first season back to the Premier league since 1999.
After holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw Forest currently occupy the 18th position in the league after 17 rounds of football.
Emmanuel Dennis was expected to make major contributions after his exploits at Watford, where he registered 10 goals in the PL.