Emmanuel Dennis on the Brink of Forest Exit

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
67
A dejected Emmanuel Dennis during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest at Etihad Stadium. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images)

Emmanuel Dennis may be on his way out of Nottingham Forest just barely six months after Forest paid a whooping 14 million Euros to secure his services from Watford.

It has been a tricky season for the Tricky Trees as they battle to survive relegation in their first season back to the Premier league since 1999.

 

After holding Chelsea to a 1-1 draw Forest currently occupy the 18th position in the league after 17 rounds of football.

Emmanuel Dennis was expected to make major contributions after his exploits at Watford, where he registered 10 goals in the PL.

 

But a return of 1 goal and 2 assist is below standards especially for a Nottingham side fighting to survive in the League.

Dennis have also lost the trust of the coaching crew and seen his role within the team drastically reduced as he has only started four of the eleven games he has played.

He is now seen as second fiddle to international teammate, Taiwo Awoniyi, who bagged the man of the match award in their last PL game against Chelsea.

Manager Steve Copper has reiterated his desire for reinforcement in the January transfer window, but they need to offload in other to bring in new faces and Emmanuel Dennis is reported to be among the names on the Exit list.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here