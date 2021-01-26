Emmanuel Dennis explains move to Struggling FC Koln

More game time, a new environment and a bigger league were the lure for Dennis Emmanuel as he completed his loan move from Club Brugge in the January transfer window.

Dennis penned a loan deal with German Bundesliga side FC Koln, Monday, until the end of the season and says he’s determined to help the club achieve its season’s objective.

FC Koln are 16th in the table; relegation playoff spot, with the team navigating through a very difficult campaign.

The Nigeria international himself has endured a slow start this season.

“The last six months were not easy for me. I want to play and score goals, and therefore I wanted to make a move in the current transfer window,” He told the club’s website.

“I am pleased that I’m now at FC. I know what the sporting situation at FC is – therefore I want to play my part in keeping us in the league, by playing and scoring in a top league.”

The Attacker could be a big part of Manager Markus Gisdol’s plans in the final stretch of the campaign as Koln consider him a big capture.

Club Director Horst Heldt said about the player:

“Emmanuel is a quick player, who can play through the middle as a striker as well as on the wings. His finishing ability last season saw him gain the interest of many top clubs.”

FC Koln return to action this weekend when they host Arminia Bielefeld at the RheinEnergieSTADION.