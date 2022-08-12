Emmanuel Dennis close to Premier League Return

Emmanuel Dennis, Maduka Okoye and Dan Gosling of Watford look on from the subs bench during a pre-season friendly between Watford and Southampton. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest will look to complete the signing of Emmanuel Dennis before the close of the current transfer window according to The Athletic.

The Premier League club made an opening offer of £20 million according to the report.

 

Per Adam Leventhal Breaking: @TheAthleticUK understands #NFFC have now made opening offer for #WatfordFC’s Emmanuel Dennis. Reported last month re interest, understand that is now developing.

 

 

Dennis, 25, was also on the radar of Everton this transfer window, but it seems the Toffees have cooled their interests.
The Attacker is also keen on a move away from Vicarage Road since the club’s relegation from the PL last season.
Last campaign he scored 10 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions – all his goals were in the PL.

