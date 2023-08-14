Emmanuel Adebayor Inspired by Jay-Jay Okocha

Not many players in Africa can claim to have reached the heights of Jay Jay Okocha.
Okocha was a great footballer; possessing fantastic technical abilities and his understanding of the game was top-notch.
There’s a chance we might not see a player like him again; the grace and ease with which he played the game were exemplary, the thoughts of former African Player of the Year, Emmanuel Adebayo.
Adebayo revealed in a chat with FL that the Nigerian is an absolute legend of the game and an inspiration for many players.
“I had a chance to play against him. I was very young, I was 15 then. He was in PSG and I was in FC Metz,” Emmanuel Adebayo recalled.
“Yes, he inspired a lot of Africans and he is also a legend. He is the best player we have ever had in Africa.”