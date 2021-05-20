Emery receives Chukwueze Injury boost ahead of Europa Final against Man United

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has hinted that winger Samuel Chukwueze will be available for the club’s Europa League final match against Manchester United.

Chukwueze has been one of the most influential players for the Yellow Submarines in the Europa League this term.

The 22 year-old has contributed one goal and five assists to his side’s historic charge to the title-deciding match.

But, Chukwueze went off on a stretcher in the semi-finals against Arsenal on May 6, with Villarreal later confirming that the youngster had suffered a muscular damage to the quadriceps in his left leg.

He was initially expected to be out of action for at least a month, a development which would have ruled him out of their all-important clash against Manchester United.

Today was our Media Day 📸🎥🎙️ ahead of the #UEL final. It’s getting closer! 😬👏 pic.twitter.com/fSvmeMBJU9 — Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) May 19, 2021

It, however, appears like Chukwueze’s healing is progressing faster than predicted.

Head coach Emery has hinted that the Nigerian and injured Spanish ace Juan Foyth may miss the weekend meeting versus Real Madrid, but they could both return to the squad ahead of the United game.