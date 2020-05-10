Emenike rates 2013 AFCON Triumph “Greatest Moment”

Former Super Eagles forward Emmanuel Emenike says winning the African cup of Nations with Nigeria remains the greatest moment in his career.

Emenike was an integral part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 African cup of Nations in South Africa under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi.

The forward was the arrow head of the team, scoring four goals to lead Nigeria to her third African title.

Emenike who is currently unattached, told www.brila.net he will forever cherish winning both the title and top scorer award.

“Being the top scorer is good and great, which wasn’t what I had in mind before the competition,” said the former Eagles Forward.

“What we had in our head was to win the win trophy, but winning the top scorer award and the trophy made me happy and they are part of best moments of my life.”

Emenike scored 9 goals for the Super Eagles in 37 caps, before his retirement from the national team back in 2016.