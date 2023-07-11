Elite Teams Missing Out on Exceptional Nigerian Talent

By
Adeoluwa Olaniyi
-
0
133
Victor Boniface
Union's Victor Boniface (L) celebrates after scoring. (Photo by KRISTOF VAN ACCOM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

It has been a busy transfer window in Europe, with Nigerian players making moves to various clubs following their impactful performances in the recently concluded season.

 

While established stars like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are likely to attract attention due to their impressive campaigns with their respective clubs, there is one name that keeps appearing and disappearing from the transfer columns: Victor Boniface.

Victor Boniface, who had an exceptional season with Union SG in Belgium, has been the subject of inquiries and is expected to make a move this summer as several clubs have expressed interest in the Forward.

 

However, it seems that the top European teams are hesitant to pursue the 22-year-old and prefer to observe his performance in a slightly weaker team before deeming him worthy of their consideration.

Teams like Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and even PSG – if Mbappe departs – are all in need of a center forward.

Boniface’s outstanding performances suggest that he could be the solution for these teams, and at an affordable price.

Last season, he emerged as the top scorer in the Europa League for the 2022-23 season, netting an impressive six goals.

His remarkable contributions earned him a well-deserved spot in the Team of the Season, solidifying his reputation as a rising talent.

During his debut season in Belgium, Boniface made a significant impact, directly contributing to 29 goals (17 goals and 12 assists) in 51 appearances across all competitions for Union SG.

Before joining Union SG last summer, the Super Eagles hopeful showcased his scoring prowess by finding the back of the net five times in four matches for Bodo/Glimt during the 2022-23 season.

AC Milan, Lazio, and Napoli have all expressed their interest in acquiring his services, but RB Leipzig appears to be leading the race for this young talent set to take the world by storm.

His recent goal against Monaco serves as a friendly reminder that any serious elite club in need of a striker should act swiftly to secure Victor’s services.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here