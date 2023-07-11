Elite Teams Missing Out on Exceptional Nigerian Talent

It has been a busy transfer window in Europe, with Nigerian players making moves to various clubs following their impactful performances in the recently concluded season.
While established stars like Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze are likely to attract attention due to their impressive campaigns with their respective clubs, there is one name that keeps appearing and disappearing from the transfer columns: Victor Boniface.
Victor Boniface, who had an exceptional season with Union SG in Belgium, has been the subject of inquiries and is expected to make a move this summer as several clubs have expressed interest in the Forward.