Eliminated! UEFA Champions League Heartbreak for Dessers and Onuachu

Cyriel Dessers came off the bench and scored what was a consolation as KRC Genk were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Dessers was a 68th minute substitute with Genk trailing 2-0 on the night and 4-1 on aggregate against Ukraine Champions Shakhtar Donetsk.

Earlier, Paul Onuachu who started from the kick-off failed to find the back of the net like he did in the first leg.

For moments the Nigerian Forwards shared the pitch until Onuachu’s replacement with eight minutes of regular time left.

Goals from Marcos Antonio (27′) and Marcos Antonio (76′) decided the tie in favor of Shakhtar Donetsk.