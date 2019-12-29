Eleke on Al Ahly Radar as Egyptian Giants seek end to Goal scoring Problems

Egyptian Giants Al Ahly are eyeing a January move for Nigerian striker Blessing Eleke according to reports in Egyptian media and the player is said to be a priority for Manager Rene Weiler.
Eleke, 23, currently plays for Swiss side FC Luzern, but has had a poor start to the season, scoring just twice in 15 league outings.
As per Seif Soliman [King Fut], Since his arrival at Al Ahly, Weiler has relied on different players in the striker’s position, with none of them convincing the Swiss.
This forced Weiler to ask the board for a new striker in the January transfer window as he looks to bolster his side’s attacking department.
Both men had worked together, when Weiler was in-charge at the Swiss club last season and the Forward churned in an impressive 11 goals and 3 assists in 23 games.
The former NK Olimpija player has never represented Nigeria at any level.