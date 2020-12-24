El Merreikh celebrates Saif Terry’s hat-trick against Enyimba

Sudanese side El Merreikh SC celebrated their emphatic win over Enyimba in the first-leg of the CAF Champions League second round game.

El Merreikh forward Saif Terry scored a perfect hat-trick to secure a comfortable win in Omdurman, a result that puts them in commanding position to reach the group phase of the competition.

The hat-trick against the two time African champions took Terry’s tally to four goals three champions league matches.

After the game, the club heap praises on Terry for his contribution to the emphatic victory over Enyimba.

“What a hat-trick from Saif Terry, it guarantees El Merreikh SC massive victory over Enyimba FC [3-0] in the 2nd Preliminary Round – 1st Leg of #TotalCAFCL in Omdurman.” the club wrote on Twitter.

What a hat-trick from Saif Terry guarantees El Merreikh SC massive victory over Enyimba FC [3-0] in the 2nd Preliminary Round – 1st Leg of #TotalCAFCL in Omdurman.

Terry scored his 4th goal in the competition in 3 games.

2nd Leg will be held on Jan 5, 2021 in Aba.

Congratulations pic.twitter.com/WOnd5kSLtf — El Merreikh SC (EN) (@ElMerreikhSDN) December 23, 2020

The second leg will be held on Jan 5, 2021 in Aba and Enyimba needed to win by four unreplied goals to avoid elimination from African Football elite competition.