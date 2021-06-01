Ekpiteta gain promotion to Championship with Blackpool

Former Nigeria U20 international Marvin Ekpiteta could feature in the EFL Championship in the forthcoming season if he honours his contract with Blackpool.

Blackpool secured promotion to the Championship via the League One playoffs, beating Lincoln City 2-1 at Wembley Stadium.

Ekpiteta arrived at Blackpool in the summer of 2020 and did well in his first season with the club, scoring two goals and registering three assists in 28 matches in the regular season.

The Enfield-born central defender has not played for Nigeria at any level since 2013.