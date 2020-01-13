Ekong’s Solid Performance helps Udinese Keep Clean sheet in 3-0 Win over Sassuolo

William Troost-Ekong and Stefano Chuka Okaka were involved in Udinese’s 3-0 victory over Sassuolo in the Serie A on Sunday.

Okaka opened the scoring (14′) before Ken Sema added the second eight minutes after the hour mark.

Rodrigo De Paul completed the rout in the first minute of added time to seal the win.

Meanwhile, Ekong was solid at the back and he has now helped Udinese to their second consecutive clean sheet for the first time this season.

The game was the Nigerian’s 17th league appearance for Udinese this season, he has only missed two games to injury.

Udinese occupy 11th position on the log with 24 points from 19 matches and are five points away from Europa league spot.