Ekong scores in Watford’s routing of Luton Town

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong was scored for Watford as they bounced back from their defeat away to Millwall in midweek to dismantle Luton Town 4-0 at the Vicarage road.
Ekong had a solid and complete game at the back especially with the return of Captain and defensive partner Craig Cathcart.
The Nigerian kept a clean sheet and also got on the score sheet as Watford ended Luton Town’s seven-game Unbeaten league run to put the Hornets within three points of the Playoff spot.
The goals came fast and early as Keinan David got the first goal for Watford in the 3rd minute and he was assisted by Hassane Camara.
Luton struggled to respond and just over 40 minutes later Ekong doubled the lead for the Hornets and was shown a yellow card for his celebration. The goal saw Slaven Bilic’s side go into the break with the lead.
Watford didn’t take their foot off the throttle as the second half was more of the same. João Pedro made it 3-nil in the 57th minute before Senegalese striker Ismaila Sarr rounded up the scoring to end his a 3-game goaless drought.