Ekong relishes Watford win against Huddlersfield

William Troost-Ekong put in a great shift for Watford in their 2-0 against Huddersfield town on Saturday.

Ekong played all 90 minutes as Watford bounced back to winning ways in the English Sky Bet Championship at the Vicarage Road.

The Super Eagles defender finished the game with 50% duel won, 62 touches, 1 Interception and completed 76% of his passes.

The former Udinese defender was given 7.76 rating for his performance for Watford in the game.

Ekong who joined the Hornets from Udinese back in July is revealed via his social media handle that he’s happy with the outcome of the match.

The 27-year-old also praised his teammate, Daniel Bexhmann who made his debut for the team.

“+3 Well done boys, good start of the week! Bring on Tuesday!, Congrats Daniel Bachmann. on your league debut” he wrote.

The result left Watford in 5th place on the log with 40 points from 23 matches , they remain 10 points behind leaders Norwich City, although they have a game in hand.

Visit Sportbetting.ng daily and find out important information about the legal sports betting sites in Nigeria, like Betbiga. Among other services, we also provide FREE football betting tips, betting companies reviews, dropping odds, premier league odds and football standings.