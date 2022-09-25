Ekong Out of Algeria Friendly

Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong has been ruled out of the friendly match against Algeria.
It was confirmed, Saturday, that the CB will not be available for selection on Tuesday when Nigeria fave Algeria on Tuesday.
William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday. He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery Ekong💪🏽💪🏽 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/J0LZKJ63oC
— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 24, 2022