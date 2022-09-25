Ekong Out of Algeria Friendly

By
Joseph Obisesan
William Troost-Ekong was substituted after he picked up a likely groin injury during Nigeria's 2023 AFCON qualifying match against Sierra Leone in Abuja.

Super Eagles captain, William Troost Ekong has been ruled out of the friendly match against Algeria.

It was confirmed, Saturday, that the CB will not be available for selection on Tuesday when Nigeria fave Algeria on Tuesday.

The 29 year-old has immediately flown back to his club, Watford, for further checks on the extent of the injury.

Troost picked up the injury in Nigeria’s tune up game against the Algeria B team, it ended 2-2 in Constantine.

