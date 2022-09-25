Ekong Out of Algeria Friendly

William Troost-Ekong has left camp as a result of an injury cropped during the test game yesterday. He is back to base for further checks. Wishing you a speedy recovery Ekong💪🏽💪🏽 #SoarSuperEagles pic.twitter.com/J0LZKJ63oC

— 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) September 24, 2022