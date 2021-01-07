Ekong in contention for spot in Watford’s FA Cup clash against Manchester United

William Troost-Ekong could be in contention to return as a starter for Watford ahead when they face Manchester united in the FA Cup this weekend.

Ekong was an unused substitute in Watford’s 2-1 defeat away to Swansea last weekend after he passed a late fitness test following the knock he suffered in the Championship clash against Huddersfield.

The Nigerian has now fully resumed training with the his teammates ahead of the English FA Cup clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

Ekong shared photos of himself via social media working at the club’s training complex on Wednesday.

Watford travel to Old Trafford for the 3rd FA Cup clash against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men, who are coming off a semi-final defeat in the League Cup.

Manchester United fell 2-0 at home to City rivals – and holders – Manchester United on Wednesday and might be looking to bounce back from that defeat when they host the Hornets.