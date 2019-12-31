Ekong happy with decision to dump Netherlands for Nigerian

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong says he’s happy to represent Nigeria over Netherlands and no regret over his decision.

Ekong was born to Nigerian father and a Dutch mother , the defender represented the Dutch at the U-17 and U20, before switching allegiance to Nigeria in 2015.

However in response to Dutch legend Rafeal Van Der Vaart who claimed the defender could have been a Dutch international but was not patient enough .

“I’m satisfied, I’m really happy with the place I am right now.

“Of course, when you do look back it is always easy to advise someone what they should have done. But I think I made a lot of right decisions and I stand by my decisions that it was always a dream to play for Nigeria.” Ekong said

“The pride I get playing for Nigeria wearing the shirt, I wouldn’t want to trade that for anyone else. Who is to say that playing for the Netherlands is better than playing for Nigeria?

“I respect his opinion and his view because it’s also showing that I’m doing something well for people to be talking like that and especially a great player like Rafael van der Vaart.

“I’m very happy about my decision and wouldn’t change it for anything.”

He has since represented Nigeria in three major competitions like the Rio 2016 Olympics , FIFA 2018 World Cup and 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.