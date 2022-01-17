Ekong excited about Moses Simon’s form for Super Eagles

Moses Simon’s spectacular form at the Africa Cup of Nations had earned the winger praise from his teammates and captain of the side William Troost-Ekong says he hopes the player carries on with the form throughout the tournament.

Simon provided an assist and got a goal for himself as Nigeria trounced Sudan 3-1 at the Roumde Adjia Stadium on Saturday.

The Winger was in excellent form as he bedazzled the Sudanese defence for the period he was on the pitch.

He was also fittingly adjudged the Man of the match and Ekong believes with Simon’s current form he can do no wrong.