Ejuke’s CSKA wins battle of Moscow against Victor Moses and Spartak

Victor Moses and Chidera Ejuke were in action in the Moscow Derby as 10-man CSKA held on to send Spartak back home empty-handed in a narrow 1-0 victory.
Ejuke played 81 minutes in the encounter for the Army men completing 60% of his dribbles while Moses featured the entire duration of the game.
Despite his side’s defeat Victor Moses was voted the best player on the pitch, the 30 year-old former Nigeria international was deployed in as wing back position.
He registered 1 shot, a game equaling 6 dribbles (tied with Ejuke), 5 crosses, and was even more impressive defensively with 3 clearances, 1 block, 2 aerial duels won, 2 tackles won and 3 interceptions completed.
However, Anton Zabolotny’s 81st minute goal decided the game with very few chances created and only six shots were on target.
Late on the hosts were reduced to 10 men after the goal scorer Zabolotny was shown a second yellow in stoppage time.