Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke has been nominated for Player of the Month award by Russian club side CSKA Moscow.

Ejuke, 23, has featured in six league games and has netted two goals so far and is on course to break his tally of five from last season.

CSKA Moscow are sixth in the Russian Premier League with nine points from six matches.

Ejuke who is in his second season at the club is already earning comparisons to 3-time league winner Ahmed Musa.