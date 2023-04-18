Ejuke makes timely injury return

Chidera Ejuke and Raphaël Guerreiro during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke, has resumed training after an extended period of absence resulting from a knee injury.

The injury occurred during Hertha Berlin’s friendly match against The Villages FC in January, causing him to miss the last 13 Bundesliga matches.

 

Ejuke joined the club on loan from CSKA Moscow last summer, and made 15 appearances for them before the injury.

On Monday, the club posted photos of Ejuke in training.

The youngster has provided 3 assists this campaign, but the club is facing an uphill task to survive relegation.

