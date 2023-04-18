Ejuke makes timely injury return

Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke, has resumed training after an extended period of absence resulting from a knee injury.
The injury occurred during Hertha Berlin’s friendly match against The Villages FC in January, causing him to miss the last 13 Bundesliga matches.
Ejuke joined the club on loan from CSKA Moscow last summer, and made 15 appearances for them before the injury.
On Monday, the club posted photos of Ejuke in training.
Chidi is back in team training! 😍#HaHoHe #BSCSVW pic.twitter.com/cAwTOXhwLk
— Hertha Berlin (@HerthaBSC_EN) April 17, 2023