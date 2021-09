Wing-wizard, Chidera Ejuke recorded an assist and put in a top shift for CSKA in their 2-0 win at Nizhny Novgorod in the Russia Premier League.

Ejuke has recorded two assists this season, and made way for Kirill Nababkin seven minutes from time due to what was considered an injury scare.

Coach Aleksei Berezutksi however, allayed those fears citing it was nothing major as the player walked off the turf without the assistance of medics despite taking off his boots.