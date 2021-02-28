Ejuke dazzles but CSKA Moscow Fall in Derby vs Lokomotiv Moscow

Chidera Ejuke came off the bench in the second half for CSKA Moscow, but couldn’t rescue his side as they fell 2-0 on the road against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Ejuke was introduced before the restart and despite his mesmerizing play the winger fell short on turning it to goals.

The Nigerian completed 13 take ons, the most by any player in the match and he also registered two shots on target.

Two first half goals (Vitaly Lisakovich 6′, Grzegorz Krychowiak 41′) from the hosts settled the contest even though CSKA Moscow had an opportunity from the spot, but Nicola Vlasic failed to convert.

CSKA Moscow, however, remain second on the log and sit six points behind leaders Zenit.