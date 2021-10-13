Ejuke beats Akinfeev to CSKA Moscow POTM Award

Chidera Ejuke has been voted CSKA Moscow the Fan’s best play for September according to the club.
Ejuke polled 55 percent of the votes amounting to 1319 votes of 2415 votes cast.
He beat veteran goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev as well as midfielder Ilzat Akhmetov and fellow attacker Anton Zabolotny.
The trio picked up 21% (509), 20% (474) and 5% (113) respectively.
Chidera Ejuke played 10 matches, scored two goals and played 758 minutes in the period according to the club’s website.
He follows up the award with the July-August edition.
A club statement published on Tuesday read:
The results of the survey to determine the best player of PFC CSKA in September have been summed up.