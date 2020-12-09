Ejide Nigeria’s Best Goalie, deserves Super Eagles recall – Odemwingie

Austin Ejide should be considered for a spot in the Super Eagles because he has been Nigeria’s best goalkeeper in the last two seasons according to former Nigerian striker Osaze Odemwingie.

Ejide, 36, plays for Sektzia Ness Ziona in the Israeli second division side and last featured for the national team in 2014.

The veteran has made 34 caps for Nigeria but was hardly the first choice goalkeeper at his prime.

Speaking with footballlive.ng, Odemwingie made a case for the former Étoile Sportive du Sahel and SC Bastia goalkeeper.

In the 2019/20 season Ejide made 89 appearances for Hapoel Hadera, conceded 101 goals and kept 33 clean sheets before joining Ness Ziona as a free agent.

So far this season, he has made 13 appearances for Ziona and conceded 15 goals and kept five clean sheets.

‘Austine Ejide has been the best Nigerian goalkeeper in the last two years and should still be in the picture with the National team, but I don’t want to get involved in the business of the Super Eagles at the moment,’ the former Super Eagles Attacker said.