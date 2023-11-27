Eintracht Frankfurt Ends Pursuit of Gift Orban Transfer

Joseph Obisesan
Gift Orban
KAA Gent's Gift Emmanuel Orban. (Photo by KURT DESPLENTER/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

In recent weeks, German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt has taken a step back from negotiations regarding the transfer of Nigerian forward Gift Orban.

The 21-year-old had been extensively rumored to be the potential replacement for French star Randal Kolo-Muani following his departure from the Commerzbank Arena to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Orban’s name also circulated within the Tottenham hierarchy as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, who made a move to Bayern Munich.

However, despite discussions, no concrete developments emerged in that regard.

 

According to reports from Sport Bild, the club is actively seeking a striker to fill the void left by Kolo-Muani.

Still, Eintracht Frankfurt has reportedly reconsidered Orban’s suitability for this role.

The publication indicates that the waning interest in Orban does not stem from a dip in the player’s form. Instead, it is attributed to the fact that the club already has a player of a similar profile on their roster – Omar Marmoush.

Marmoush, an Egyptian striker, joined Frankfurt on a free transfer during the summer transfer window.

He has already made a significant impact, scoring six goals in eleven games for the 2022 Europa League winners, including a memorable brace against Borussia Dortmund.

