Eintracht Frankfurt Ends Pursuit of Gift Orban Transfer

In recent weeks, German Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt has taken a step back from negotiations regarding the transfer of Nigerian forward Gift Orban.
The 21-year-old had been extensively rumored to be the potential replacement for French star Randal Kolo-Muani following his departure from the Commerzbank Arena to join Paris Saint-Germain.
Orban’s name also circulated within the Tottenham hierarchy as a possible replacement for Harry Kane, who made a move to Bayern Munich.
However, despite discussions, no concrete developments emerged in that regard.