Ehizibue’s FC Koln Deepens Jamilu Collins and Paderborn’s Relegation Woes

New Super Eagles invitee Kingsley Ehizibue was in action for his German Bundesliga side, FC Koln in the 2-1 win over Paderborn, who also had their Nigerian defender Jamilu Collins on the pitch in Friday’s league match.

Ehizibue played the entire duration of the game in his 22nd league appearance for FC Koln this term.

On his part, Collins also got 90 minutes action under his belt, but Paderborn’s relegation woes worsened and their survival looks almost bleak.

The hosts fell 2-1 and to their fourth consecutive league defeat in five game, picking a single point from the available 15.

Koln raced to a two-goal lead in the first half, thanks to Jorge Mere’s goal in the 28th minute before Jonas Hector doubled the lead in the 36th minutes.

Paderborn reduced the deficit in the 73rd minute, when Dennis Srbeny shot found the back of the net, but it was too little to late as the visitors held on to record a double over Paderborn this season.

Ehizibue’s performance in the game further improved his stock after he earned his debut call up to the national team.

The right back will likely get minutes in the double header against Sierra Leone in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.