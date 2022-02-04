Egypt beat host Cameroon on Penalties to set up AFCON final against Senegal

Egypt's Portuguese head coach Carlos Queiroz (C) celebrates with his players after winning the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 semi-final football match against Cameroon at Stade d'Olembe. (Photo by Kenzo Tribouillard / AFP)
Egypt have reached their 10th final of the Africa Cup of Nations defeating host Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootouts on Thursday night at the Olembe Stadium.

In what was a heated game that saw two sending off on Egypt’s bench; Carlos Queiroz and his first assistant after several confrontations with Referee Bakary Papa Gassama.
After 90 minutes, the sides were inseparable and a further 30 minutes still did not produce any goals.
In the penalties, only Vincent Aboubakar converted for the Indomitable Lions while Mohamed Abou-Gabal pulled off two fine saves before Clinton N’jie fired off the mark to see the proceedings end with Egypt marching into Sunday’s final.

Mohamed Salah’s team will now face Senegal in the final on February 6 at the Olembe Stadium in Yaoundé.

