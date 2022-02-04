Egypt beat host Cameroon on Penalties to set up AFCON final against Senegal

Egypt have reached their 10th final of the Africa Cup of Nations defeating host Cameroon 3-1 in the penalty shootouts on Thursday night at the Olembe Stadium.
In what was a heated game that saw two sending off on Egypt’s bench; Carlos Queiroz and his first assistant after several confrontations with Referee Bakary Papa Gassama.
After 90 minutes, the sides were inseparable and a further 30 minutes still did not produce any goals.
In the penalties, only Vincent Aboubakar converted for the Indomitable Lions while Mohamed Abou-Gabal pulled off two fine saves before Clinton N’jie fired off the mark to see the proceedings end with Egypt marching into Sunday’s final.
