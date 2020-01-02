Egwuekwe declares unfinished Business in Europe, ‘Am Working on my Fitness at Rivers United’

Azubuike Egwuekwe returned to the NPFL this season with Rivers United after spells in Europe and South Africa, but the 30 year-old has revealed he is still eyeing a move abroad.

Egwuekwe spent two seasons with Finnish side KuPs where he made 50 league appearances before joining Super Sport United in the PSL.

The Nigeria international left the South African club in 2017 and after spending 2017-18 season as a free agent, he joined Libyan side Al-Nasr Benghazi in 2019 before returning to the NPFL.

In a chat with www.brila.net, the 2013 AFCON winner revealed the reason for returning to the Nigerian league is so to improve his match fitness and working on a transfer abroad.

“Me coming back is to regain my fitness and return to Europe if or when the opportunity comes,” said Azubuike.

Our trojan, Azubuike Egwuekwe says Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/lGcxcBkk5z — Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) January 1, 2020

Rivers United are currently third in the NPFL table after 11 games and the Center back believes they can aim to win their first league title since the merger.

“My vision for the new year, 2020, is to contribute my quota and help my team Rivers United aspire and even win the NPFL title.”