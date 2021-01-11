Eguma ‘Super Happy’ with Rivers United’s Flawless Start to NPFL Season

Rivers United Coach, Stanley Eguma praised his players for living up to expectations following their impressive win over Kwara United in a NPFL clash on Sunday.

A 3-0 cantering of Kwara United at the Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium in Port Harcourt ensured Rivers United maintained their perfect start to the season.

Two goals from summer signings Ifeanyi Anaemena and Godwin Aguda, put Stanley Eguma’s side in the driving seat, before a late second half penalty from Chika Godwin sealed the victory.

Speaking in his post match presser, Coach Eguma said the players gave their all and performed with a lot of confidence.

Eguma described the match as a real test for his team and he’s happy they gave emptied their tank on the pitch.

“I commend my players, I thank God almighty too for a very good game and a victory in this game,” said the Coach.

“I think we prepared well for this game because Kwara United having won their first game against Plateau United, they came with a lot of optimism, a lot of confidence so we didn’t relent. We had to work very hard so that we won’t be taken unawares.”

Rivers United remain on top of the league with nine points from three matches played.