Nigerian League Eguma Rues Rivers United defeat in Kumasi By Joseph Obisesan - December 4, 2023

Rivers United Head Coach Stanley Eguma

Rivers United head coach, Stanley Eguma has blamed his side's CAF Confederation Cup 2-1 defeat against Dream FC, to profligacy in front of goal.

The Nigerian side suffered the defeat at the Baba Yara Stadium, in Kumasi.

Dream FC went two ahead before Alex Oyowah scored to half the deficit in stoppage time.

"They (Dream FC) got their chances and converted them, especially in the first half.

"We had a load of chances in the second half but unfortunately, we couldn't convert those chances," Eguma told reporters after the game.

"That was our greatest undoing today and I think we have to go back and work on those areas and come back stronger in the next game."

Next up for Rivers United is a home game against Club Africain, on December 6.