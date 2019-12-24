Eguma happy with win over Sunshine Stars

Rivers United head Coach Stanley Eguma has praised his side’s come back win over Sunshine Stars of Akure in one of the match day nine of the Nigeria Professional Football League game played at the Yakubu Gowon stadium on Sunday.

Sunshine took the lead in the 19th minute when Timileyin Ogunjiyi knocked home a pass from Waheed Adebayo, but Peter Ubakanma equalised from a corner kick situation in the 22nd minute, before Konan N’Gouan scored the winner from the penalty spot in the 54th minutes.

Speaking on the result , Eguma revealed that the turnaround came from the concerted decision of the players and technical crew to reverse the record of their usual loss to the visitors.

“It was a resolution of the entire team that we have to beat Sunshine Stars this time. They have been very lucky any time they come to Port Harcourt in the past few years. So, we resolved we have to beat them by working hard. And we did that,” Eguma enthused.

Eguma however praised the character of his boys to come back from behind to win against good opponents.

“After we lost to Akwa (United) in Uyo, we came back and resolved that we have to beat Sunshine in our next game. Even when they scored the first goal, it didn’t deter us, it didn’t demoralize us. The players came back to the game and equalised, and went ahead to get the second goal. So I think we have broken the jinx and henceforth, Sunshine will always fall in Port Harcourt.” He said