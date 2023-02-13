Eguma Blames Loss of Focus For Confederation Cup Humiliation

Rivers United’s head coach Stanley Eguma claims his players lost focus in the crucial stages of their match against Diables Noirs on Sunday in the CAF Confederation Cup group stage game.
The NPFL champions conceded three first-half goals in Brazzaville and star man, Ebube Duru missed an opportunity to score a consolation goal.
“We never expected this result because we prepared for a better result but unfortunately, we got beaten 3-0,” Eguma said after the game.
⏱️ FT
Diables Noirs 3-0 Rivers United
Defeat in Brazzaville #CAFCC
— Rivers United FC (@RiversUnitedFC) February 12, 2023
“You could see that in the first 30 minutes, the game was balanced and we got two corner-kicks which shows that we were attacking. When we conceded the first goal my players lost concentration as a result of tactical indiscipline.”